 ADELFAURE.NET  
|  _  |    \|   __|   | |   __|  _  |  |  |  _  |   __|     |     |   __|     |
|     |  |  |   __|   |_|   __|     |  |  |    _|   __|  _  |  |  |   __|     |
|__|__|____/|_____|_____|__|  |__|__|_____|__\__|_____| |_| |__|__|_____||___| 
                                                                                
               FLOSS text mode, pixel art, games, tools and music

================================================================================
                                                                                
                         .--------------------------.                       _._ 
_                       ¡.---------------------------\                  _.-'   `
 `--..__    __..---..__ ||:::'  |:::'  |:::'  |  |::: ¡.__    ____...--'        
......··········........||:'    |:'    |:'    |  |:'  |...·········.......······
                        |`--------------------|--|----|                         
ASCII ART COLLECTION
       __o              `--(0)(0)-----------------(0)-'         __o        __o  
--   _7\\,L7 -    --    --    --    --    --    --    --    --_7\\,L7   -_7\\,L7
    (*)/'(*)                                                 (*)/'(*)   (*)/'(*)
================================================================================
     .               *             .       __      .            .-.   .         
 *            .           .   *      . __.'  `.         *   .    ) )         *  
   ..     *         .           _____.'        `-----.___       `-'    *    .   
  /  \           /\    /\     .'  ·   ·   ·   ·   ·   ·  `._____         /\   .'
-'    `'`'`..'`.'  `..'  `'`./ · ·   ·   ·   · ·   ·   · ·   · ·`.-'`-'`'  `.'··
  ·  .-------.    ·  .------'   · · ·   ·   · ·   · ·   ·   · · · \  ·   · /· · 
     !-------!      /· · · ·   ·   · · ·   · ·   · ·   · · ·   _ · `.__   /··· ·
PIXEL ART 
     |  ART  |   .'··_ ··· ··· ··· |-|_··· ··· ··· ··· ··· ·|-|:|· · ·   \_···:·
-----|[=] [=]| _::·_|-|_:.------.:_|:|-|_:··_:_·_·: _:_ ··: |:|:| ····=· |-|:.--
-----|[=] [=]||-|_|-|:|-|!------!|-|:|:|-|_|-|-|-|_|-|-|.------------|¨|---.|!--
[][][|[=] [=]||:_ .------|[][][]||:_:___:_-_:_:_:_-_:_: ||_|_|_|_/\|_!_!_|_|:|[]
[][][|[=] [=]|:|-|!------|[][][]|:|-¡++/\++++/\++++/\++¡|_|_|_|_//\\|_|_|_||:|[]
[][][|[=] [=]|:|:||[][][]|[][][]|:|:|+/__\++/__\++/__\+|||_|_|_//__\\|_|_|_|:|[]
[][][|[=] [=]|·=·:|[][][]|[][][]|·=·|/ HH \/ HH \/ H·=·||_|_|_//||||\\|_|_||:|[]
================================================================================
                                                                                
    ___   ____         .\|/,                   .---.               ___   ____   
  /' --;^/ ,-_\        -{@}-                .-'     `.           /' --;^/ ,-_\  
 / / --o\ o-\ \\       '/|\`                `--------' _.-.     / / --o\adl\ \\ 
/-/-/|o|-|\-\\|\\                                    ·:____:·  /-/-/|o|-|\-\\|\\
 '`  ` |-|   `` '  ii__         __           __                 '`  ` |-|   `` '
_______|-|_______.-~~__~~-._____||-----------||_______________________|-|_______
GAMES  
~~~~~~~|-|~~~············.......||-----------||......·········...·····|-|··~~~~~
    ...|-|... °   o             ||           ||                 ·  ...|-|...    
 °                              ~~8 °     o  ~~         o   °                   
================================================================================
.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  _N_.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  . 
 : . : . : . : . : . : . : . : . : . : |=|. : . : . : . : . : . : .__ . : . : . 
:.:.:.:.:.:.:.:.:.:.' '________________|=|_________________________||_______  _.
::::::::::::'''__..--==-=-=-=-=-=-=-=- |=| -=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-[!!]=-__.--~-=
::::'''__..--===-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-  /-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=__.--~=-=-=-=-
'..--==-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-/-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-__.--~-=-=-=-=-=-=-=
 [=====================================/-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=.--~=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-
:.. | _ .  .  .   _______ .  .  .  _  /-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-= [=======================
TOOLS
::: | | ||_____|__¯¯¯¯¯¯¯__|____|| | |/ ║__║__║__║__║ ||  |    |::| | | | |::|  
::: |   ||_____|_____|_____|____||   |  ║__║__║__║__║ ||__|  . |::|-+-+-+-|::|  
::: | . ||_____|_____|_____|____|| .{@} ║__║__║__║__║ | __|    |::|_|_|_|_|::| .
::: |   ||_____|_____|_____|____|| _\|/_____________  |___| .  |__|=======|__|  
----|___||_____|_____|_____|____||[=================]'----| adl  .   {@}   .  {@
,',',',/ , ' , ' , ' . ` . ` . ` .\`  ` ` ~ ~ ' ' '/ - = -| \|/      \|/      \|
================================================================================

contact@adelfaure.net send me an email :-)

Find me on                                                                     
            Itch.io
            Gamejolt
            Gitlab
            Instagram
            Reddit (not often connected)
            Twitter
            Soundcloud 2021 2016 2014

You can support me on Ko-fi, you'll make my day \(♥3♥)/ !

I don't store any of your data. 

You can check the source code of this website (or any other) by adding
`view-source:` at the beginning of the URL. Or by right-clicking blank part of
the web page and select "View page source" from the pop-up menu that appears.

Adel Faure Website Copyright (C) 2021-2022
This program comes with ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY; 
This is free software, and you are welcome to redistribute it

================================================================================
================================================================================