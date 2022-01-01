Font Size Mode [ ] jgs5 [ ] jgs7 [ ] jgs9 [ ] * 1 [ ] * 2 [ ] * 3 [ ] Day [ ] Night ================================================================================ _____ ____ _____ ___ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ | _ | \| __| | | __| _ | | | _ | __| | | __| | | | | | __| |_| __| | | | _| __| _ | | | __| | |__|__|____/|_____|_____|__| |__|__|_____|__\__|_____| |_| |__|__|_____||___| FLOSS text mode, pixel art, games, tools and music ================================================================================ .--------------------------. _._ _ ¡.---------------------------\ _.-' ` `--..__ __..---..__ ||:::' |:::' |:::' | |::: ¡.__ ____...--' ......··········........||:' |:' |:' | |:' |...·········.......······ |`--------------------|--|----| ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~| ASCII ART COLLECTION| |adl[|~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ __o `--(0)(0)-----------------(0)-' __o __o -- _7\\,L7 - -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --_7\\,L7 -_7\\,L7 (*)/'(*) (*)/'(*) (*)/'(*) ================================================================================ . * . __ . .-. . * . . * . __.' `. * . ) ) * .. * . _____.' `-----.___ `-' * . / \ /\ /\ .' · · · · · · `._____ /\ .' -' `'`'`..'`.' `..' `'`./ · · · · · · · · · · ·`.-'`-'`' `.'·· · .-------. · .------' · · · · · · · · · · · · \ · · /· · !-------! /· · · · · · · · · · · · · · · _ · `.__ /··· · · ·| PIXEL | · ;· · · · · · · · _ · · · · · · · · · · · ·_|-| · `./·:· · | ART | .'··_ ··· ··· ··· |-|_··· ··· ··· ··· ··· ·|-|:|· · · \_···:· -----|[=] [=]| _::·_|-|_:.------.:_|:|-|_:··_:_·_·: _:_ ··: |:|:| ····=· |-|:.-- -----|[=] [=]||-|_|-|:|-|!------!|-|:|:|-|_|-|-|-|_|-|-|.------------|¨|---.|!-- [][][|[=] [=]||:_ .------|[][][]||:_:___:_-_:_:_:_-_:_: ||_|_|_|_/\|_!_!_|_|:|[] [][][|[=] [=]|:|-|!------|[][][]|:|-¡++/\++++/\++++/\++¡|_|_|_|_//\\|_|_|_||:|[] [][][|[=] [=]|:|:||[][][]|[][][]|:|:|+/__\++/__\++/__\+|||_|_|_//__\\|_|_|_|:|[] [][][|[=] [=]|·=·:|[][][]|[][][]|·=·|/ HH \/ HH \/ H·=·||_|_|_//||||\\|_|_||:|[] ================================================================================ ___ ____ .\|/, .---. ___ ____ /' --;^/ ,-_\ -{@}- .-' `. /' --;^/ ,-_\ / / --o\ o-\ \\ '/|\` `--------' _.-. / / --o\adl\ \\ /-/-/|o|-|\-\\|\\ ·:____:· /-/-/|o|-|\-\\|\\ '` ` |-| `` ' ii__ __ __ '` ` |-| `` ' _______|-|_______.-~~__~~-._____||-----------||_______________________|-|_______ --== |-| - -- ==-- === || : GAMES : || === --- - - -= |-| -- ~~~~~~~|-|~~~············.......||-----------||......·········...·····|-|··~~~~~ ...|-|... ° o || || · ...|-|... ° ~~8 ° o ~~ o ° ================================================================================ . . . . . . . . . . . . . _N_. . . . . . . . . . . . . : . : . : . : . : . : . : . : . : . : |=|. : . : . : . : . : . : .__ . : . : . :.:.:.:.:.:.:.:.:.:.' '________________|=|_________________________||_______ _. ::::::::::::'''__..--==-=-=-=-=-=-=-=- |=| -=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-[!!]=-__.--~-= ::::'''__..--===-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=- /-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=__.--~=-=-=-=- '..--==-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-/-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-__.--~-=-=-=-=-=-=-= [=====================================/-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=.--~=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=- :.. | _ . . . _______ . . . _ /-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-= [======================= ::: |[_]_________| TOOLS |________[_][====================| . ·--·-------·--· . ::: | | ||_____|__¯¯¯¯¯¯¯__|____|| | |/ ║__║__║__║__║ || | |::| | | | |::| ::: | ||_____|_____|_____|____|| | ║__║__║__║__║ ||__| . |::|-+-+-+-|::| ::: | . ||_____|_____|_____|____|| .{@} ║__║__║__║__║ | __| |::|_|_|_|_|::| . ::: | ||_____|_____|_____|____|| _\|/_____________ |___| . |__|=======|__| ----|___||_____|_____|_____|____||[=================]'----| adl . {@} . {@ ,',',',/ , ' , ' , ' . ` . ` . ` .\` ` ` ~ ~ ' ' '/ - = -| \|/ \|/ \| ================================================================================ contact@adelfaure.net send me an email :-) Find me on Itch.io Gamejolt Gitlab Instagram Reddit (not often connected) Twitter Soundcloud 2021 2016 2014 You can support me on Ko-fi, you'll make my day \(♥3♥)/ ! I don't store any of your data. You can check the source code of this website (or any other) by adding `view-source:` at the beginning of the URL. Or by right-clicking blank part of the web page and select "View page source" from the pop-up menu that appears. Adel Faure Website Copyright (C) 2021-2022 This program comes with ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY; This is free software, and you are welcome to redistribute it ================================================================================ /\ Top ================================================================================